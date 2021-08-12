Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

