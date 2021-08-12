Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 46,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,617. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

