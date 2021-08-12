Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 46,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

