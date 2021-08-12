State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 267 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.