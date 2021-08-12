State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $10,702,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

