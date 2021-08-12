State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

