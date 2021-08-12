State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4,650.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,157 shares of company stock worth $4,455,142 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

