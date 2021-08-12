State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 361 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Universal worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

