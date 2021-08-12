State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,488.49, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.