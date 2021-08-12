StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,421. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 51.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

