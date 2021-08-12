STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.09. 18,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.