Steve Crummett Sells 25,000 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Shares of LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.