Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

OTCMKTS:SRMLF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

