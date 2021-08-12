Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$6.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,006. The company has a market capitalization of $998.40 million and a PE ratio of 124.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

