Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $478,300.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $625,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $13,393,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

