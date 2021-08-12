Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $391.05

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.05 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 383.26 ($5.01), with a volume of 2379536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Several research firms recently commented on STCK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £772.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

