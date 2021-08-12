Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Rio Tinto Group Call Options (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 259,287 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,563% compared to the average volume of 5,560 call options.

RIO stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.