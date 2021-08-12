Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,976% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.

Shares of WIX opened at $215.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.44. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

