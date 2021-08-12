Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dyadic International Call Options (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 40,913 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,742% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.01.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

