Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dyadic International Call Options (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 40,913 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,742% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.
Shares of DYAI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.01.
In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.