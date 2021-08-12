StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of STNE opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.72.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

