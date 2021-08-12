StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.
Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of STNE opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
