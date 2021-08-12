STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.77% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

