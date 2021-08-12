Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.22. 6,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,999. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.