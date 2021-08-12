Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,031. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

