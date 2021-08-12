Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.19. 263,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.