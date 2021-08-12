Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,296.85. 114,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,476.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

