Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,278 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 134,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,990. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

