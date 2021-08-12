Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

FXC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,339. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.16.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

