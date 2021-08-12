Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39.

