Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $114.84. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

