Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.74. 50,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,238. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.