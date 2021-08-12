Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 648 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PSL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.