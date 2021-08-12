Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 7,294 Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000.

Shares of ALTL opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88.

