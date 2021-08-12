Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

HCA stock opened at $241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

