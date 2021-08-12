Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $350,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

