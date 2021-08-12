Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Separately, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

