Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 364 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after acquiring an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

