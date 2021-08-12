Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,899 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

