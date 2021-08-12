Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 219 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after buying an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $151.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.