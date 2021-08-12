Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

