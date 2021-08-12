Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

