SUKU Price Hits $0.25 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $920,673.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00871992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00108896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00159385 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

