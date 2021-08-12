Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 427,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353,035. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

