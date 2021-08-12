Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.65 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.97. 2,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,109. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

