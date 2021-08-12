Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.64. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $233.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

