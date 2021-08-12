Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.79. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,306. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

