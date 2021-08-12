Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after buying an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

