Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$15.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 928. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

