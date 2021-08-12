Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $738.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

