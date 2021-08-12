Summit X LLC Acquires 322 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,616,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 235.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 82,565 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 13,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.