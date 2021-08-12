Summit X LLC Acquires 322 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,616,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 235.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 82,565 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 13,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

