Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 575,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168,777. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.